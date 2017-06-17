Pages Navigation Menu

Comedian Wil Anderson Arrested after plane incident while on way to Wagga Wagga (Photos)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

COMEDIAN Wil Anderson has spoken out after he blasted Qantas in a deleted tweet over being arrested for allegedly being disruptive on a plane to Wagga Wagga.

Anderson was arrested on the tarmac at Wagga Wagga Airport in New South Wales after he was on a Qantas flight from Sydney.

The 43-year-old host of The Gruen Transfer, who was on his way to perform in Wagga tonight, was taken to the police station for questioning after officers met the flight.

News Corp understands Anderson was allegedly disruptive soon after boarding the Q400 Dash-8 aircraft and refused to follow basic crew orders.

Wil Anderson’s show went ahead despite the incident. Picture: Stuart Walmsley

Wil Anderson’s show went ahead despite the incident.

Wil Anderson following his arrest at Wagga Wagga Airport this afternoon. Picture: Supplied/Nine News

Wil Anderson following his arrest at Wagga Wagga Airport this afternoon.

