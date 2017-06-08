Comey leaked Trump meeting memos to prompt naming of special prosecutor

Fired FBI director James Comey admitted Thursday he leaked his personal notes on his meetings with President Donald Trump to prompt the naming of a special prosecutor to lead the Russia probe.

He said he asked a friend at Columbia Law School to share his written recollection of those conversations with a reporter after Trump fired him on May 9.

“I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons,” Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee. “But I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel” to conduct the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russian meddling in the 2016 election, he said.

The New York Times published a report on the Comey memo on May 16, and the following day former FBI director Robert Mueller was named special counsel to take over the investigation.

