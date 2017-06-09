Pages Navigation Menu

Comey testimony raises questions over Trump acts amid Russia probe

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Washington buzzed with new questions Friday after ousted FBI director James Comey accused President Donald Trump of lies and defamation, in gripping testimony that undermined an already troubled White House. During almost three hours of extraordinarily frank statements before a Senate committee Thursday, Comey described himself as “stunned” by Trump’s “very disturbing” and “very concerning” […]

