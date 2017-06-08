Pages Navigation Menu

Comey: White House says President Trump not a liar

The White House angrily denounced suggestions that the president and his administration had lied and defamed in a bid to quash an investigation into ties with Russia, following bombshell testimony by fired FBI chief James Comey.

“I can definitely say the president is not a liar and frankly am insulted by that question,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said during a briefing at the White House.

