Comey’s Memo Leak “Cowardly” – President Trump

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday characterized the leak of former FBI director James Comey’s memo of their conversations “cowardly” and suggested the act could have legal consequences. Comey admitted Thursday in testimony before the Senate intelligence committee that after Trump fired him on May 9, he asked a friend to leak his own personal notes of […]

