Commonwealth Youth Games: Athletes Prepared To Improve On Last Edition’s Position — Are

Ademola Are, Director, Grassroots Sport Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, says athletes for the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games are adequately prepared to improve on the nation’s position in the last tournament.

Are told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that preparation was in top gear for the Games, scheduled from July 19 to July 23 in Nassau, Bahamas.

He said that there were two camps located in Lagos and Abuja ahead of the games to ensure adequate preparation of the athletes.

“We are making sure that everything is provided to ensure that athletes performed well; they have good coaches also.

“The athletes are having nutritious food, more vegetables, water and adequate time for training. All these are put in place to ensure that the athletes make Nigeria proud.

“In the last edition, Nigeria came seventh, so we are looking at improving on this result with the limited entries we have for the 2017 edition of the games,’’ he said.

According to Are, the Team Nigeria contingent for the Games will depart the country in the first week of July.

NAN reports that Nigeria will participate in seven events: Athletics, Cycling, Judo, Aquatics, Beach Volleyball, Boxing and Tennis. (NAN)