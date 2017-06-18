Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Community leader stri*ped off title by Oba of Benin

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Odionwere of Evbiekoi village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Igbinake Aghaku has been suspended by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II Aghaku was suspended and stri*ped of his traditional duties as Odionwere for allegedly violating the cultural, traditional norms and practices of Benin kingdom, according to a statement by …

The post Community leader stri*ped off title by Oba of Benin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.