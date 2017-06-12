Community Projects: Nasarawa Govt To Reward Corp Members

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has charged National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members posted to the state to execute community development projects that would direct bearing on the community they are posted to.

He stated this on Monday at the closing ceremony of the orientation exercise for 2017 Batch A Stream 1 Corp members held at the Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi local government area of the state.

According to Al-Makura, the state government would reward any corps member who execute community development projects, which he said go a long way to positively impact the lives of the members of the host community.

“I urge you to initiate community projects that will have direct bearing on the community that you are posted to. These projects no matter how small go a long way to improve the socio-economic condition of some of these communities,” He said.

The governor also urged the Corps members to integrate freely with members of their host communities and exhibit exemplary character that will endear them to their hosts even after their service year.

He also charged all government ministries, agencies, parastatals and other employers of labour to to openly accept and utilize all corp members posted to their various organizations so that they can serve their fatherland in line with the ideals of the scheme.

Speaking earlier, Mrs Zainab Isah, NYSC State Coordinator in Nasarawa state thanked the state governor for giving priority to the activities and welfare of corp members in the state including the recent renovation of the camp done by the state government.

She explained that during the three weeks orientation exercise, the corp members were well behaved and adhered to camp rules and regulations including actively participating in all camp activities.

“It would not be an exaggeration if i say that this is one of the finest set of corp members we have had in recent times. I am sure that the good behaviour they have exhibited while on camp will be even more exhibited to their communities of assignment,” She said.

She revealed that the 1970 corp members comprising of 890 males and 1080 females who successfully completed the three weeks orientation exercise were exposed to various forms of training that will prepare them for the challenges ahead.

“During the exercise, corp members were exposed to leadership and citizenship training, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development, paramilitary drills, lectures on diverse areas, language studies and many others.

