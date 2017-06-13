Pages Navigation Menu

Commutations Ministry partner North-East students’ forum on ICT

MINISTER of Communications, Adebayo Shittu said education is the key to live, liberation and emancipation the country. Adebayo, who sated this when he received the North East Students Forum presented an award to in his office in Abuja, noted that youths are the leaders of tomorrow and therefore are partners in progress of the leadership […]

