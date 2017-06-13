Commutations Ministry partner North-East students’ forum on ICT

MINISTER of Communications, Adebayo Shittu said education is the key to live, liberation and emancipation the country. Adebayo, who sated this when he received the North East Students Forum presented an award to in his office in Abuja, noted that youths are the leaders of tomorrow and therefore are partners in progress of the leadership […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

