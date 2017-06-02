Compel Neconde, AMT to engage local contractors —Delta community

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—The people of Tekedor Kusimi, host community to Egwa II, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, have appealed to the federal, state governments and other relevant authorities to urgently prevail on the management of Neconde Energy Limited and Assets Management Team, AMT, to involve local contractors in the execution of jobs in the community.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman of the community, Deacon Clement Tekedor accused NPDC, Neconde Energy Limited and AMT of sidelining local contractors in the execution of jobs.

According to him, such practice if not checked could lead to total breakdown of law and order, lamenting that the community was being short-changed in the scheme of things.

Insisting that they may be compelled to stop the operations of the company if they were not invited for a roundtable talk by relevant authorities to address the issue, he said that the companies would not enjoy smooth operation in a chaotic atmosphere.

Decrying that they had been marginalized for too long, he disclosed that the community had made series of efforts to get the companies to follow due process but to no avail.

He said that the community could not be cowed into accepting foreigners to take what rightfully belong to them, lamenting that the community despite its rich crude oil deposit has nothing to show for it in term of development projects.

Speaking further, Tekedor lamented that their people were also not being considered for employment, adding “We can no longer tolerate non- indigenes coming to take our jobs when we have enough qualified persons.”

“We wrote series of appeal letters to the management of NPDC, Neconde Energy limited, AMT and to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and the Delta State Government, but no meaningful attention has been given to our appeals.”

The post Compel Neconde, AMT to engage local contractors —Delta community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

