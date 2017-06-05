Competition Commission’s probe into grocery chain market set to start in Gauteng – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Competition Commission's probe into grocery chain market set to start in Gauteng
Eyewitness News
The commission says they will be investigating various issues, including the impact of long-term exclusive agreements for larger retailers in shopping malls. Picture: Freeimages.com. Competition Commission · Grocery chain · Competition and Consumer …
Competition Commission probes grocery retailers
Public hearings begin into grocery retail market
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!