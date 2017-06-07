Completesportsnigeria.com, Complete Sports Daily Report Live From Uyo: Super Eagles Vs Bafana Bafana

As usual, Completesportsnigeria. com and its sister print version, Complete Sports daily newspaper mean business as the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa square off for their Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

As you read this, our two-man crack squad of ace reporter, Johnny Edward and veteran photo journalist, Ganiyu Yusuf have landed in Uyo and have started updating you with the hot news as they break around the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana.

The pair made their trip to Uyo early Wednesday morning aboard Air Peace direct from Lagos. And they are now on ground at the big Uyo stage three days ahead of the match day, because the Complete Sports Group means business.

Complete satisfaction for our teeming readers is our priority. So, stay online at www.completesportsnigeria.com and don't miss your daily Complete Sports newspaper for anything. Stay tuned for fresh and hot news updates from Uyo

The post Completesportsnigeria.com, Complete Sports Daily Report Live From Uyo: Super Eagles Vs Bafana Bafana appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

