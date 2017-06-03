Conduct referendum now, IPOB tells FG

Following what it described as the successful sit- at- home order in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Biafra, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has asked the Nigerian government to conduct a referendum for Biafra without further delay.

In an interview with Saturday Vanguard, an IPOB Coordinator in Aba, Chikaodinaka Oluikpe, said the success of the sit- at-home order has sent strong signals to the Nigerian government that the struggle to actualize an independent state of Biafra had gone past the stage where any force could abort it.

He explained that the struggle for the actualization of Biafra has continued to gain recognition from many countries of the world, including those who had earlier shown indifference to the sufferings of the Biafra people.

According to him, “IPOB march for freedom is total, there is no going back. At least, the result of the sit- at- home order is a clear signal that Biafra is at hand.”

The Nigerian government is already panicking when we are yet to enter the main stages of the struggle. The only option left for them is to conduct a referendum.”

The post Conduct referendum now, IPOB tells FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

