Conduct virginity test on girls under 16 years – Health Minister orders doctors

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Russian Health Minister, Vladimir Shuldyakov, has ordered that virginity test be performed on all underage girls in the country. The order instructs doctors to check the “integrity of the hymen” and look for signs of damage. According to Mail Online, the directive which was given through the Russian Investigative Committee (RIC) was to gain […]

