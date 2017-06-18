Pages Navigation Menu

Confed Cup 2017: Portugal don black armbands for fire victims

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Portugal’s team wore black armbands for Sunday’s Confederations Cup match against Mexico in honour of the victims of one of the country’s deadliest forest fires.

Portugal’s team observes a minute of silence before the 2017 Confederations Cup group A football match between Portugal and Mexico at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

At least 62 people are thought to have died trying to flee the flames which engulfed the central forested region of Pedrogao Grande, officials said Sunday.

The fire broke out on Saturday and spread furiously with many victims having been found in their cars, trying to escape the blaze.

Portugal has declared three days of mourning.

