Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Confederation cup: Ronaldo targets more silverware with Portugal

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo will put speculation over his club future firmly to one side as he leads European champions Portugal into their Confederations Cup opener against Mexico in Kazan on Sunday. The 32-year-old Real Madrid superstar’s build-up to the tournament in Russia has been overshadowed after he was this week accused by prosecutors in Spain of […]

Confederation cup: Ronaldo targets more silverware with Portugal

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.