Portugal denied by Moreno’s late leveller – Independent.ie

Jun 18, 2017


Portugal denied by Moreno's late leveller
Hector Moreno snatched a stoppage-time equaliser as Mexico hit back to draw 2-2 with Portugal in their opening Confederations Cup match in Kazan yesterday. Substitute Cedric Soares looked like being the European champions' hero with his 86th-minute …
