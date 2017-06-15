Confederations Cup 2017: How participating teams qualified, players to watch

Also known as the the Tournament of Champions, the FIFA Confederations Cup is a curtain-raiser for the World Cup holding the year after. It is a tournament that brings together the champions of the six confederations registered under FIFA.

The tournament this time around goes to Russia as they are the host of the World Cup holding next year. Here we take a quick look at how the participating teams qualified and the key players to watch out for.

Russia: Qualified as host

Qualified: 2 December 2010

The Sbornaya qualified for their first FIFA Confederations Cup as hosts, when they were chosen to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, almost seven years ago

Player(s) to watch: Igor AKINFEEV

Germany: Qualified as winners of FIFA World Cup 2014

Qualified: 13 July 2014

Germany reached Russia 2017 after their dramatic 1-0 victory against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ Final, with Mario Gotze’s extra time wundertor the decider.

Player(s) to watch: Julian DRAXLER, Leroy SANE

Australia: Qualified as winners of 2015 Asian Cup

Qualified: 31 January 2015

Australia reached their first Confederations Cup as an AFC member after winning the 2015 AFC Asian Cup on home soil, defeating Korea Republic in the final in extra time in Sydney.

Player(s) to watch: Tim CAHILL

Chile: Qualified as winners of the South American (CONMEBOL) Cup

Qualified: 4 July 2015

La Roja reached their maiden Confederations Cup with a historic Copa America victory. They claimed the first major trophy in the nation’s footballing history with a penalty shootout win against Argentina at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago.

Player(s) to watch: Alexis SANCHEZ, Arturo VIDAL

Mexico: Qualified as winners of CONCACAF Gold Cup

Qualified: 10 October 2015

The CONCACAF Cup was held in 2015 to determine which CONCACAF Gold Cup winner (USA, from 2013 or Mexico, from 2015) would be heading to Russia 2017. Mexico won an enthralling tie 3-2 in extra time in front of over 90,000 at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, which hosted the 1994 World Cup Final.

Player(s) to watch: Javier HERNANDEZ, Giovani DOS SANTOS

New Zealand: Qualified as winners of Oceania Football Confederation Cup

Qualified: 11 June 2016

A goalless draw after extra time meant a penalty shootout determined the winner of the OFC Nations Cup, which also doubled as Oceania’s second round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Marco Rojas’s spot kick sent the All Whites to the Confederations Cup, defeating Papua New Guinea to claim the continental crown.

Player(s) to watch: Chris WOOD

Portugal: Qualified as winnners of Euro 2016

Qualified: 10 July 2016

Portugal won their first major trophy in dramatic fashion to claim an inaugural FIFA Confederations Cup spot. Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo withdrew injured early in the UEFA EURO 2016 final, but an unlikely hero emerged. Eder scored an extra time stunner to defeat hosts France and seal his side’s Russia 2017 place.

Player(s) to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cameroon: Qualified as African Champions

Qualified: 5 February 2017

The Indomitable Lions claimed their first continental crown for over a decade by coming from behind to see off Egypt in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final in Gabon. Vincent Aboubakar’s 88th-minute strike saw Cameroon crowned Africa’s kings, and complete the line-up for Russia 2017.

Player(s) to watch: Benjamin MOUKANDJO, Vincent ABOUBAKAR

