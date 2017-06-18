Confederations Cup highlights, Portugal and Mexico draw 2-2 – Fox Sports
Fox Sports
Confederations Cup highlights, Portugal and Mexico draw 2-2
TITLE contenders Portugal and Mexico fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Confederations Cup on Sunday, with each team scoring in the last five minutes. Portugal looked set for a late win when Cedric Soares scored with a deflected shot in the …
