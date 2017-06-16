Confeds Cup: Cameroon driven by Foe memory – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Confeds Cup: Cameroon driven by Foe memory
Vanguard
Cameroon will be driven by the memory of Marc Vivien-Foe when they contest the Confederations Cup for the first time since the midfielder's death. Foe died after collapsing on the pitch during the 2003 semi-final against Colombia in France. The 28-year …
Ronaldo The Biggest Of Confederations Cup's Impressive Cast Of Stars
Injured Bravo to miss Confederations Cup opener
Claudio Bravo won't return from injury for Chile's Confederations Cup opener
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!