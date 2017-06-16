Confeds Cup: Cameroon driven by Foe memory

Cameroon will be driven by the memory of Marc Vivien-Foe when they contest the Confederations Cup for the first time since the midfielder’s death.

Foe died after collapsing on the pitch during the 2003 semi-final against Colombia in France.

The 28-year-old was later found to have suffered from a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The Indomitable Lions will end their 14-year absence from the Confederations Cup when Fifa’s World Cup dress rehearsal kicks off this weekend. Cameroon open their Group B campaign against Copa America winners Chile on Sunday 18 June, in Moscow.

