CONFIRMED: 18 killed in Mogadishu restaurant attack

Mogadishu, Somalia | AFP | A suicide car bombing and assault by Shabaab militants on two neighbouring restaurants in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu ended Thursday morning with 18 dead, a government spokesman said.

“The operation is over now and the gunmen were killed by the security forces,” said Mohamed Ahmed Arab, spokesman for Somalia’s security ministry.

“They have attacked business places and killed innocent civilians: 18 civilians were killed, including a Syrian national, and more than 10 others were wounded,” he said.

The attack began at around 8pm (17.00GMT) on Wednesday evening with a suicide car bombing at the Post Treats restaurant and club, after which gunmen stormed inside the nearby Pizza House restaurant.

Both venues are popular with affluent, young and diaspora Somalis and were busy as customers broke the Ramadan fast.

The gunmen spent the night roaming the restaurant killing those they found trapped before they were eventually killed by the security forces.

BREAKING: United States trained forces ended Al Shabab siege at Pizza house,17 dead incl 7 young women, 4 attackers killed- Witnesses — Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) June 15, 2017

Aftermath of the Pizza House #AlShabaab Attack in #Mogadishu #Somalia Thanks to Security Forces for saving Hostages Video via @imukhtaar pic.twitter.com/vUmalqEdPm — Dahir Kulane (@Dahirkulane) June 15, 2017

The post CONFIRMED: 18 killed in Mogadishu restaurant attack appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

