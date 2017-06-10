CONFIRMED: Victor Lindelof To Join Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica subject to a medical and personal terms.

A statement on Manchester United’s club website reads: “Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.

“A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete. “‘

We are pleased to announce we have reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof. More: https://t.co/xGQKgCuCrX #MUFC pic.twitter.com/93QhW9JnMU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 10, 2017

Last November, Lindelof drew high praise from United’s recently departed striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who said his countryman is “good enough for the big clubs out there.”

Lindelof himself had suggested this week that his future could become clearer after Sweden’s World Cup qualifier against France in Stockholm on Friday, a 2-1 win in which he played all 90 minutes.

