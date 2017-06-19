Pages Navigation Menu

Conflicting court judgements are necessary part of judiciary – Onnoghen

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has said conflicting judgements were a necessary part of the judiciary, noting that it helps to strengthen the system. He said this in Abuja while declaring open the 3rd Annual Judges Workshop on Petroleum, Gas and Power Sectors on Monday. Onnoghen said: “Conflicting decisions unfortunately, are […]

