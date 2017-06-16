Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Congo opposition leader to return home to seek presidency – Minneapolis Star Tribune

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Minneapolis Star Tribune

Congo opposition leader to return home to seek presidency
Minneapolis Star Tribune
PARIS — A top Congo opposition leader who fled abroad last year vowed Friday to return home soon to seek the presidency in long-delayed elections, while a group of former African leaders warned of an "acute political crisis" in the troubled country.
Congo-Kinshasa: Trench War – the Factions That Make Up the Country's Fragmented LandscapeAllAfrica.com
African leaders say election delays spell 'grave danger' for DRCEyewitness News
Future of DR Congo in grave danger" Former UN chief, ex-officialsPress TV

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.