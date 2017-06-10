Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashes – Anadolu Agency
|
Anadolu Agency
|
Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashes
Anadolu Agency
The United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) and education officials in central Democratic Republic of Congo's have said that over 150,000 children are no longer attending school due to clashes between government security organizations and militia.
UNICEF says 150000 children out of school due to rebel violence in Congo
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!