Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashes – Anadolu Agency

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa


Congo: Thousands of children miss school due to clashes
The United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) and education officials in central Democratic Republic of Congo's have said that over 150,000 children are no longer attending school due to clashes between government security organizations and militia.
