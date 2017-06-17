Pages Navigation Menu

Conjoined twins gets separated after almost three years ( Read how it all happened )

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

A set of twins who born in 2014 were conjoined at the sacral region of the lower spinal cord after spending 1000 days in the hospital, It took a team of 60 doctors to separate the girls in 23 hours . The Siamese twins separated at Kenyatta National Hospital have been released from hospital almost …

