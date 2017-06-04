Connecticut Woman Shields a Child from an Oncoming car

A surveillance camera caught the heroic act of Shanta Jordan from Connecticut who jumped in front of a vehicle in an effort to push a little boy (who she doesn’t know) out of the car’s path. Reports say her body absorbed much of the impact, thereby saving the child’s life, though he was seriously injured. “If […]

The post Connecticut Woman Shields a Child from an Oncoming car appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

