Constituents move to recall Kogi Majority Leader over ‘insensitivity’

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—many people from Kabba/Bunu State Constituency of Kogi State, yesterday, disowned the member representing them at the state Assembly, Matthew Kolawole.

The protesters, who moved from All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat to the Resident Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Kogi State and Resident Electoral Officer, Kabba/Bunu Local Government of Kogi State, requested INEC to provide recall forms for Kolawole’s removal.

In a letter by the protesters, presented to INEC, signed by their spokesman, Michael Adekunle, read: “Pursuant to Section 110A and B of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which empowers mandate givers to recall their member of House of Assembly whose activities fall short of expectations and not a promise keeper, we write to request for forms to initiate process to recall Mathew Kolawole, member of Kogi State House of Assembly, representing Kabba/Bunu constituency.

“Some of the reasons responsible for our intention to invoke the recall clause bordered on insensitivity, lack of constant report of activities of the House to its constituency, failure on oversight functions and sundry behaviour unbefitting of a lawmaker.”

At the party secretariat, the state’s Chairman of APC, Haddy Ametuo, said the action of the legislator will be fully investigated by the party, adding that “we will act as requested by thousands of the constituents.”

