Construction worker commits suicide in Lagos

The remains of a construction worker has been found dangling from a rope tied to a mango tree at Isoto, Ajasa Command, in the Alimosho area of Lagos State. The victim,  identified as Water,  was said to be among those working on the construction of the Command-AIT Road. The corpse was said to have been found …

