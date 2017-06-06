Pages Navigation Menu

Consumer Watch: A place that makes you plan ahead

Items                                          Prices

Basket of Tomatoes                 N15,500 – N25,000

A bag of Pepper  (Rodo)          N 10,000 – N18,000

A bag of Long pepper              N6, 500 – N7000

A bag Onion (white)                 N18, 000 – N20, 000

A bag of Onion (Red)                 N15, 000- N18, 000

50kg of long grain Rice              N17,000

A derica of long grain Rice        N350

50kg of short grain Rice.           N16,000 – N16,500

A derica of short grain Rice       N300

A crate of egg                              N1,100 – 1,200

A bag of Olotu beans                  N 45,000

A bag of Oloyin                            N50,000

A bag of Yam Flour (Elubo)         N45, 000- N65,000

A bag of Gari (Yellow)                  N25,000

A paint bucket                               N1,100

A bag of Ijebu Gari                        N15,000

A paint bucket                                N1,000

25 Litres of Vegetable Oil             N30, 500

10Litres                                            N6, 500-N 7000

25 Litres of Palm Oil                      N11, 000

5Litres of Palm Oil                         N2,200

Salt                                                  N80-N150

Noodles- 70g                                N1500- N1800

Spaghetti (1packet)                       N190-N200

Macaroni(1packet)                        N120

Semovita (10kg)                            N2,800- N2,900

Pampers (cartons of 8)                 N3, 400

Seasonings                                      N110 – N500

Tomatoe paste (2,200g)                 N1200-N1500

Tomatoe paste (Medium)               N550-N700

Tomatoe paste(small)                     N150-N350

Tomatoe sachet (a roll)                   N250 –N300

Pack of toilet roll (48pieces)           N800-N2, 300

A Satchet of milk                              N30-N50

A Sachet of beverage                       N45-N50

Toothpaste                                         N250-N270

5 Litres of Kerosine.                          N1,200

12.5kg. Cooking gas                            N4, 500

Yam (1 tuber).                                      N400- N800

Ugwu Leaf (a bundle)                         N3, 500 – N4, 000

A dozen of tied Ugwu Leaf                N1,800,

Moin-Moin Leaf (a dozen)                 N800, 1 pack- N100

Carton Titus ice Fish                            N19,000

1 Carton of Kote ice fish                     N16,200

1 Carton of Sawa iced Fish                 N10, 000, 1Kg-N600

