Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Important questions on Boko Haram – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Important questions on Boko Haram
Guardian (blog)
Sir: Before some northern groups give Igbos an ultimatum to leave the north, they are supposed to end Boko Haram project which seems to be stage-managed by some beneficiaries that seem to include military officials, governor, Emirs in Maiduguri, …
In The Northeast : 11 million children are out of school, and we all should be worriedPulse Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.