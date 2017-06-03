Coping with the health hazards old age brings

According to Dr. David Wikenheiser, a Canadian naturopath who carries out biological age tests: “Aging is when we have loss of energy, eye-sight and mental ability. This used to start happening to people in their 50s and 60s, but now, I am seeing patient who have these problems in their 30s and 40s.” He then gives these hints on how to grow old gently.

Eat the right thing: Do eat five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetable a day. High fibre food move more quickly through the body than processed foods; helping you maintain a healthy gut and fight cancer and heart disease.

Do avoid most non-organic food: It contains pesticides that could slowly poison your body. Eat unrefined food such as whole meal bread, it contains valuable nutrients and fibre. Don’t eat fried food; it creates free radicals that damage your DNA, leaving you more vulnerable to cancer.

Don’t skip meals. Research has found a link between Alzheimer and depriving the brain of sugar.

Exercise regularly: Walk briskly for 30 to 60 minutes at least four days a week. Exercise makes you look younger by making your muscles stronger and firming your body. And the health benefits are dramatic.

If you exercise moderately every day and one day you put yourself under a lot of physicality strain, like moving heavy furniture, your risk of heart attack is twice what it would be normally. If you do not exercise, that risk rockets by hundredfold! And women who exercise live longer than those who don’t.

Keep an eye on your stress level: A certain amount of stress can help to keep us young, as a body under stress is stimulated to repair its If more efficiently, thus reducing age-related damage. Studies from around the world show that most people who live to more than 100 had hardworking lives with many crises. But, although stress can be positive, very high levels can lead to heart disease and mental health problems.

To keep stress levels reasonable: Set boundaries of what you can do and can’t achieve. Don’t over-stretch yourself. Go for regular massages, learn meditation techniques. Have a laugh to relax the mind; try the herbal supplements: Malissa or Valerian for calmness and better sleep.

Experiment with aromatherapy; Camomile and lavender are very soothing.

Drink lots of water: Drinking a litre of water in the morning and another one in the afternoon works on your kidney and helps to detoxify the body.

According to Dr. Wikenbeiser, “ there are 30,000 known chemicals used all over the world. We are taking these in all the time through our skin and by eating food contaminated with pesticides. No one knows what these chemicals are doing to our bodies so the more we can do to flush them out, the better.

Have more sex: People who have sex at least three times a week look more than 10 years younger than the average adult who makes love twice a week. Sex triggers chemicals that delay aging. And loving couples also make more of an effort to keep themselves in good shape for their partners, which has a knock-on effect on their health.

