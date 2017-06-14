Copyright infringement: Author slams N100m lawsuit on Stephanie Okereke for ‘Dry’

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke, has been slammed a N100m lawsuit by an author – Daniella Madudu – for alleged copyright infringement of her book titled: “Behind Her Veil.” Madudu claims that major parts of her book were lifted and used without any form of acknowledgement to her in Stephanie Okereke’s movie – “Dry” According to …

The post Copyright infringement: Author slams N100m lawsuit on Stephanie Okereke for ‘Dry’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

