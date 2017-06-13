Pages Navigation Menu

Copyright infringement: Author slams N100m lawsuit on Stephanie Okereke for ‘Dry’

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke, has been slammed a N100m lawsuit by an author – Daniella Madudu – for alleged copyright infringement of her book titled: “Behind Her Veil.” Madudu claims that major parts of her book were lifted and used without any form of acknowledgement to her in Stephanie Okereke’s movie – “Dry” According to […]

