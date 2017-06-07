Coronation Merchant Bank reiterates commitment to information security

By Babajide Komolafe

CORONATION Merchant Bank has reiterated its commitment to the highest standard of information security management and confidentiality of customer information.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the bank, Mr. Abu Jimoh, stated this in Lagos at a ceremony where the bank was awarded the International Organization for Standardisation’s ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management by the British Standard Institute (BSI).

Addressing journalists at the sideline of the event, he said; “The certification is a great milestone for us. Coronation Bank, as the industry knows, we are a stickler for standards. This will further help in ensuring our customers and worldwide clients that we do not take high standard lightly and we do things in regards to the highest standard. With our information security system, they can be rest assured that we pay serious attention to it and things would be done in the proper manner.

“The ISO 27001:2013 certification signifies Coronation Merchant Bank’s adherence to the highest internationally recognised standards and stringent controls for managing data and protecting customer information across all the bank’s systems, processes and services. The BSI is a leading organisation in Audit Management Systems and Processes. The certifications are the world’s highest accreditation for Information Security and Service Management, and are coming on the heels of the upgrade of the bank’s credit rating to A+ with a stable outlook by rating agency, Agusto & Co. last week.”

Speaking further, he said that the certification is an affirmation of the bank’s commitment to its vision of being Africa’s premier investment bank in the shortest possible time.

According to him, “This certification is further attestation of our desire to run an institution that does not only ensure statutory functions of maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of customer information; but that will go a long way in enhancing a broad risk management structure that has the confidence of our customers and other stakeholders.

By this certification, we are making a clear statement of our capacity to not only minimize security breaches but also effectively predict and respond to security incidents whilst maintaining business continuity.”

The post Coronation Merchant Bank reiterates commitment to information security appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

