Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Power Oil Health Team Delights Rivers NYSC – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Power Oil Health Team Delights Rivers NYSC
THISDAY Newspapers
L-R: National Coordinator, Power Oil Health Camp, Mr. Opeyemi Awojobi; Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Mohammed Momoh; 2017 Batch B (Stream 1) Corp member, Mr. Timilehin Agbejimi; and Power Oil Public …
Corps members get tips on healthy lifestyleThe Nation Newspaper
NYSC revamps farm settlements to boost food security – DGTheNewsGuru
NYSC's SAED programme is turning corp members to employers of labour – DG NYSCVanguard

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.