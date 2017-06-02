Corruption: Nigerians need ethical reorientation, says Sani

Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), on Friday advocated for the introduction of ethical reorientation campaign, to psyche Nigerians on the need to shun corruption.

Sani made the remark at the opening of the 10th National Conference organised by School of General Education, Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had as its theme: “Education, Corruption, Resource Utilisation and Issues of Security Challenges in Contemporary Nigeria.”

Sani said: “There is need for ethical revolution in this country. Fighting corruption doesn’t only end in arresting and prosecuting people but changing the mindset of Nigerians.

“There is so much expectations from a public servant or a politician from his immediate family, his community and the society in general.

“We must change this materialistic tendencies of our society, we need a society that is based and founded on mutual respect, patriotism and unity of this country.”

He stressed the need for value re-orientation within the civil service to holistically tackle the menace of corruption. “What I am saying is that if we don’t move fast, educating our people, developing our country, we will risk a revolution.”

Sani, who described the civil service as “the fountain of corruption”, said current anti-corruption crusade must target civil servants. The Senator advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sheath their sword, insisting that Nigeria would never break-up.

“Young people should be inspired by people who succeed and they should learn from those that failed. “In every point about situation, there is something to take home as a lesson,” he said.

Sani said Nigeria would remain an indivisible nation and leader in Africa. “Much is expected of Nigeria, you cannot afford to break this country at this very time,” h said.

In his speech, the Provost of the college, Dr Ango Ladan said Nigeria’s greatness lies in its ability to fashion out a robust education system.

He said teachers ought to get the highest pay in the country in order to attract the best brains and ensure that products of the education system serve the country well.

Ladan stressed that Nigeria’s desire for change would only manifest if citizens commit themselves to investing in national growth and development. The provost lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for addressing security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Earlier, the Dean, School of Education, Dr Ibrahim Tanimu said the conference was organised to proffer solutions to the corruption menace in Nigeria. He said that part of the responsibility of a good education system was to help mould patriotic citizens, who would shun any attempt to defraud the nation.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

