Corruption: Nigerians need ethical reorientation, says Sen. Sani

Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central), on Friday advocated for the introduction of ethical reorientation campaign, to psyche Nigerians on the need to shun corruption. Sani made the remark at the opening of the 10th National Conference organised by School of General Education, Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria, Kaduna State.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

