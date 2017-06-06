Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gigaba: SA’s gov to intervene in economy – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


iAfrica.com

Gigaba: SA's gov to intervene in economy
iAfrica.com
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the economic history of the Asian economies which grew strongly after the second World War exposed the myth that governments are only incidental to economic development. He says South Africa's …
Gigaba praises SAA and other parastatalsTalk of the Town (press release)
Corruption Watch questions Gigaba on Fica time framesIndependent Online
Gigaba calls for 'denser', more inclusive citiesNews24
Public Finance International
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.