Gigaba: SA’s gov to intervene in economy – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Gigaba: SA's gov to intervene in economy
iAfrica.com
JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the economic history of the Asian economies which grew strongly after the second World War exposed the myth that governments are only incidental to economic development. He says South Africa's …
Gigaba praises SAA and other parastatals
Corruption Watch questions Gigaba on Fica time frames
Gigaba calls for 'denser', more inclusive cities
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!