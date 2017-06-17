Cosatu, SACP taken to task on Zuma snub – News24
|
News24
|
Cosatu, SACP taken to task on Zuma snub
News24
The ANC and President Jacob Zuma have taken a tough stance on Cosatu and the SA Communist Party (SACP), saying that it was pointless to sit in a meeting with them if they were not prepared to listen to Zuma anywhere else. City Press has learnt that …
Evolution or Devolution?
Zuma to prioritise relations with alliance partners
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!