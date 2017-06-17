Cosby trial ends in swirl of uncertainty but campaigners see encouraging signs – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Cosby trial ends in swirl of uncertainty but campaigners see encouraging signs
The Guardian
Cosby accuser Victoria Valentino, centre, and a supporter during deliberations in the Montgomery County courthouse. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters. Bill Cosby. Cosby trial ends in swirl of uncertainty but campaigners see encouraging signs. DA's …
Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sex-assault trial
DA Will Seek Retrial In Cosby Case
Prosecution says it will retry Bill Cosby after deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in sexual assault case
