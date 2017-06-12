Cosby’s defense at sexual assault trial begins on Monday

Will Bill Cosby take the witness stand? The answer to that question could come as soon as Monday morning, when the comedian’s lawyers begin presenting his defence at his sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania. Cosby told a radio interviewer weeks before the trial that he did not plan to testify in his defence. But his…

The post Cosby’s defense at sexual assault trial begins on Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

