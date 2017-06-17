COSON honours late MKO Abiola on June 12

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, celebrated the June 12 in a spectacle way as hundreds of gaily dressed dignitaries and journalists thronged the newly commissioned magnificent COSON House located on Oluwaleimu Street in Ikeja. The celebration encompassed a lecture themed ‘June 12 and the Lessons of History’ with publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu as guest speaker and the birthday celebration of TOPS first lady, the incredible singer, KASI, the June 12 Girl, born on June 12, 1993.

Top figures such as the former chairman of NCC, Professor Egerton Uvieghara; the Guv’nor of Niteshift Coliseum, Mr. Ken Calebs Olumese; Vice President Airtel Nigeria, Mr Emeka Oparah; BISCON C.E.O, Prince Bisi Olatilo; Hip TV Boss, Mr. Ayo Animashaun; Global Excellence Publisher, Mr. Mayor Akinpelu; Ovation International Magazine Editor, Mr. Mike Effiong; Yes International magazine Publisher, Sir Azuh Arinze; former MD of the Sun Newspapers and Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Onyima; former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Dr Austin Izagbo; Music stars, 2 Baba and Chief MKO Abiola’s son, Ola Abiola were among those who graced the occasion.

Speaking on the theme ‘June 12 and the Lessons of History’, the Ovation publisher who described the late politician as a philanthropist to the core, noting that it was his dream to use Nigeria’s wealth to eliminate suffering in the country, revealed that Nigeria is run by a mafia comprising of a few men and that it was them and their Cappo Di Tutti Cappi ( Boss of all bosses) who decide who rules the country. Bashorun Momodu went on to say that these men were not happy that Chief Abiola had won the elections without their support, and that was the genesis of the June 12 problem.

To a deafening applause, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji called up the Ovation Publisher, Bashorun Dele Momodu, alongside Mr. Ken Caleb Olumese, Prince Bisi Olatilo, and Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia to the COSON House stage for the presentation of a post humous award to the late Chief MKO Abiola, the plaque of which was received by his son, Mr. Ola Abiola who thanked everyone for the exceptional honour done to his late father.

To bring a thrilling night to a crescendo, KASI, the enchanting TOPS music star who was born on June 12, 1993, the same day Nigerians lined up to vote in arguably the nation’s freest and fairest election ever, was called up to perform. KASI.

