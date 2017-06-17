Pages Navigation Menu

Could ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio finally be headed for an IPO or acquisition?

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

It’s been six years since we first told you about Angry Birds maker Rovio’s plans to go public, but now, it seems as though action is on the horizon. The Finnish game maker and animation studio “could list on the stock exchange.”

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

