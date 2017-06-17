Could ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio finally be headed for an IPO or acquisition?

It’s been six years since we first told you about Angry Birds maker Rovio’s plans to go public, but now, it seems as though action is on the horizon. The Finnish game maker and animation studio “could list on the stock exchange.”

The post Could ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio finally be headed for an IPO or acquisition? appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

