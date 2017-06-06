Counsel’s ill health stalls Fani-Kayode’s trial

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday adjourned the trial of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode until July 7, due to his counsel’s ill health. The court on April 25 adjourned the matter for cross examination after the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Mr Victor Ehiabhi. At the resumed hearing, the defence counsel, […]

