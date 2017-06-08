Count me out of new party – Iwuanyanwu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, yesterday, distanced himself from a report that him and other members of the ,PDP, have decamped to a newly formed political party.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed this in a press release handed over to newsmen in Owerri, and signed by himself.

While urging his supporters to remain steadfast in PDP, it was his view that, “PDP will re-bounce back.”

In the release, “I Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, member PDP Board of Trustee, member PDP National Caucus representing South East and member PDP National Executive committee.

“I have recently observed some members of PDP decamping to other parties including some new parties. I have even read newspaper publication alleging that I have left PDP for one of the new parties.

“I want to state categorically that I have never attended any meeting for the formation of any new party nor joined any new party.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I want to inform my many supporters and well-wishers that I am still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The PDP is a brand name, I belie in spite of mistakes and misfortunes of the past, PDP will re-bounce back to power and give Nigerians honest and credible leadership.”