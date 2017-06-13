County speaker found guilty of flouting Constitution on elections – The Standard
|
ZIPO.CO.KE
|
County speaker found guilty of flouting Constitution on elections
The Standard
The Political Parties Tribunal Monday dealt a blow to Jubilee Party aspirant Susan Kihika's bid for the Nakuru senatorial seat. The tribunal ruled that she contravened the law by vying without first resigning as county assembly speaker. The tribunal …
Susan Kihika dealt major blow in Nakuru Senate race
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!