Couple drown in lake while having sex

An amorous couple died after their off road vehicle rolled into a lake while they had sex , say police.

The 22 year olds could not escape from their Russian-made Niva as it sank, and they tragically drowned on the vehicle’s back seat.

The school physical education teacher and his girlfriend had earlier driven to the lake in Volograd region, but worried relatives later reported them missing when they failed to return.

The couple were named as Evgeny Chernov and Yana Kryuchkova.

“The car was lifted out of the lake and the bodies of the young people were found on the back seat,” said Andrey Fedotov, an official of the Russian Investigative Committee.

Detectives say the couple were “making love on the back seat when the car was parked near the lake”, according to local reports.

The car had been left in “neutral gear”, but their passionate movements jolted the Niva so it edged forwards into the lake near Elan.

“The lovers were shaking the car and it rolled down to the water,” said a report by local news site Bloknot Volgograd.

“The young man and his girl failed to get out of the SUV in the water.”

A social media posting by a friend said: “We will remember you!!! so young!

“Rest in peace; you are in our hearts forever”.

The post Couple drown in lake while having sex appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

