‘Couples who sleep naked together are happier’

Chances are that you are happy in your relationship if you and your partner love to sleep naked, perhaps even happier than couples you know who sleep wearing pyjamas or some other pieces of clothing.

This is because a new study has revealed that couples who sleep naked have a happier relationship and are fond of each other.

The study from Cotton USA asked couples what they slept in at bedtime and then asked them to rate how happy they were in their relationship.

The results showed that 57 percent of those who slept in the nude said they felt happy, compared to 48 percent of pyjamas wearers, 43 percent of nightie wearers and a mere 38 percent of people who wore pants, bum shorts, etc.

Stephanie Thiers-Ratcliffe of Cotton USA said that one of the leading factors for this was that the nakedness encouraged intimacy and openness, thanks to the skin-on-skin contact and the feeling of soft bedding.

Respondents, however, note that couples who sleep in the nude would always have so much washing to do!

The post 'Couples who sleep naked together are happier' appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

